Dr. Minasse accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nardos Minasse, OD
Overview
Dr. Nardos Minasse, OD is an Optometrist in Rockville, MD.
Dr. Minasse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Visionworks11802 Rockville Pike Ste B, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-7780
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minasse?
About Dr. Nardos Minasse, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1477845469
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minasse works at
Dr. Minasse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minasse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.