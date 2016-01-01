Naomi Scott, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Naomi Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Naomi Scott, LPC
Naomi Scott, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Phillips Graduate Institute.
Naomi Scott works at
Locations
Robnita Healthcare Services Inc Dba9500 Ray White Rd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 745-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Value Options
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Naomi Scott, LPC
- Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255455788
Education & Certifications
- Hillsides
- Phillips Graduate Institute
- California State University At Bakersfield
Naomi Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Naomi Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Naomi Scott speaks Spanish.
Naomi Scott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Naomi Scott.
