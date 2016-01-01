Naomi Sadowsky is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Naomi Sadowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Naomi Sadowsky
Offers telehealth
Overview
Naomi Sadowsky is a Psychologist in Garden City, NY.
Naomi Sadowsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Psychotherapy300 Garden City Plz Ste 400, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-0006
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Naomi Sadowsky?
About Naomi Sadowsky
- Psychology
- English
- 1063565026
Frequently Asked Questions
Naomi Sadowsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Naomi Sadowsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Naomi Sadowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Naomi Sadowsky works at
3 patients have reviewed Naomi Sadowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Naomi Sadowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Naomi Sadowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Naomi Sadowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.