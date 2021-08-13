See All Family Doctors in Crosslake, MN
Naomi Roepke, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Naomi Roepke, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crosslake, MN. 

Naomi Roepke works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Crosslake Clinic in Crosslake, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Crosslake Clinic
    35205 COUNTY ROAD 3, Crosslake, MN 56442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Naomi Roepke, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1659621977
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Naomi Roepke, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Naomi Roepke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Naomi Roepke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Naomi Roepke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Naomi Roepke works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Crosslake Clinic in Crosslake, MN. View the full address on Naomi Roepke’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Naomi Roepke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Naomi Roepke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Naomi Roepke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Naomi Roepke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

