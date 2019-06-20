Naomi Fate, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Naomi Fate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Naomi Fate, MFT
Overview
Naomi Fate, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Apple Valley, CA.
Locations
Desert Behavioral Health15982 Quantico Rd Ste E, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-2070
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She’s extremely helpful and nonjudgmental I think the other review was just going through a hard time because me and my dad are getting much better due to her help and recommendations
About Naomi Fate, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1467550848
Frequently Asked Questions
Naomi Fate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Naomi Fate accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Naomi Fate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Naomi Fate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Naomi Fate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Naomi Fate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Naomi Fate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.