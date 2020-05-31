Naoji Watson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Naoji Watson
Offers telehealth
Overview
Naoji Watson is a Clinical Psychologist in Alexandria, VA.
Naoji Watson works at
Locations
Watson Counseling Services Inc.5901 Kingstowne Village Pkwy Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22315 Directions (703) 772-4428
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naoji is very compassionate and listens to your medical needs and problems before making a pre-determined judgement or assessment. He accommodates and he is great to work with. I'd recommend Dr. Naoji.
About Naoji Watson
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396163218
Frequently Asked Questions
Naoji Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Naoji Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Naoji Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Naoji Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Naoji Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Naoji Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.