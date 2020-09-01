Dr. Walls has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanetta Walls, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nanetta Walls, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cordova, TN.
Dr. Walls works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Geraldine Bishop Phd PC Inc1540 Appling Care Ln Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 388-1893
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walls?
Dr. Walls is a caring and empathetic psychologist that keeps her patients grounded while showing them kindness and helping them achieve perspective.
About Dr. Nanetta Walls, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801966916
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walls accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walls works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.