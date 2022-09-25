Nancy Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Woods, PSY
Nancy Woods, PSY is a Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Nancy Woods works at
Prostar Healthcare LLC2102 Business Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (714) 497-3103Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Nancy Woods?
Definitly recommend her if you are going through Trauma and PTSD.
- Psychology
- English
- 1184884934
Nancy Woods accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Nancy Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.