Nancy Wenk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Wenk, PSY
Overview
Nancy Wenk, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cocoa, FL.
Nancy Wenk works at
Locations
Linda Martinph.d. P.A.317 River Edge Blvd Ste 104, Cocoa, FL 32922 Directions (321) 264-1105
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It is never easy to hear that there may be something wrong with your child. However, Dr. Wenk was honest when other professionals were not. She gave us strategies and advise on what we could to do next. I feel like she was placed in our path to help guide us on this journey. I am thankful to have her in our corner.
About Nancy Wenk, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558428219
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Wenk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Wenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Nancy Wenk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Wenk.
