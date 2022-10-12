Nancy Wells, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Wells, WHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nancy Wells, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Nancy Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Associates2400 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Wells?
I would highly recommend Nancy Wells. She is very knowledgeable, caring and takes the time to listen and respond to all questions!! Very professional!
About Nancy Wells, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891709978
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Wells has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nancy Wells using Healthline FindCare.
Nancy Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Wells works at
52 patients have reviewed Nancy Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.