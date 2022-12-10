See All Nurse Practitioners in Newark, DE
Nancy Baron Welch, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Nancy Baron Welch, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE. 

Nancy Baron Welch works at All About Women in Newark, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All About Women
    4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2300, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 225-6110
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Dec 10, 2022
    Nancy is AWESOME! She's kind, sweet, professional and knowledgeable. She listens and addresses your concerns. As a 48 yr old going through peri-menopause she gets it. Offered alternatives to my suffering. Nurse Practitioners are more hands on and Nancy has THEE BEST personality and bedside manner.
    Elizabeth G. — Dec 10, 2022
    Photo: Nancy Baron Welch, NP
    About Nancy Baron Welch, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245514140
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Baron Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Baron Welch works at All About Women in Newark, DE. View the full address on Nancy Baron Welch’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Nancy Baron Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Baron Welch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Baron Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Baron Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

