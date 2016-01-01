Nancy Tinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Tinger
Overview
Nancy Tinger is a Counselor in Lewisville, TX.
Nancy Tinger works at
Locations
-
1
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (888) 402-6916
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Tinger?
About Nancy Tinger
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1184772766
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Tinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Tinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Tinger works at
Nancy Tinger speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Nancy Tinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Tinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Tinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Tinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.