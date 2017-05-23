See All Counselors in Mount Airy, NC
Nancy Taylor is a Counselor in Mount Airy, NC. 

Nancy Taylor works at Journey Counseling Service in Mount Airy, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Journey Counseling Service
    1158 W Lebanon St, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 705-9848
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 23, 2017
    Best decision I've ever made in going to talk with Nancy. She is the best!
    Mount Airy, NC — May 23, 2017
    About Nancy Taylor

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184656365
    NPI Number
• 1184656365

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Taylor is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Taylor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Taylor works at Journey Counseling Service in Mount Airy, NC. View the full address on Nancy Taylor’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Nancy Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Taylor.

