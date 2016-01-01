Nancy Storch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Storch, LMFTA
Overview
Nancy Storch, LMFTA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ocala, FL.
Locations
- 1 850 NE 36th Ter Ste A, Ocala, FL 34470 Directions (352) 694-7255
- 2 1713 E Silver Springs Blvd # 3, Ocala, FL 34470 Directions (352) 362-4360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Nancy Storch, LMFTA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1184718025
Education & Certifications
- Elmira College Elmira , Ny
Nancy Storch accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Storch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Nancy Storch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Storch.
