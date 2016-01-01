Nancy Stokes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Stokes, LPC
Overview
Nancy Stokes, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX.
Locations
- 1 6162 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (972) 681-2760
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Nancy Stokes, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1902970700
Nancy Stokes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Nancy Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Nancy Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6.
