Dr. St John has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy St John, DC
Overview
Dr. Nancy St John, DC is a Chiropractor in Easley, SC.
Dr. St John works at
Locations
St John Family Chiropractic Clinic300 E A Ave, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 855-1523
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. St John?
I HAVE recommended Dr. St. John to many family and friends. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the body and health. Warm and welcoming, always ready to help or refer to another medical professional if warranted. We always leave smiling!
About Dr. Nancy St John, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1396915716
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St John accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. St John. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.