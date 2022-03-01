Dr. Nancy Spencer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Spencer, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nancy Spencer, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with William Beckwith
Dr. Spencer works at
J.Howard Wood15051 Shell Point Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 454-2146
Fort Myers Psychologist6150 Diamond Centre Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 826-7903
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I had an appointment today via Zoom with Dr. Nancy Spencer for a Psychological Evaluation which is required as a presquiste for a device which is called the SCS (Spinal Cord Stimulator).. I am scheduled to do a trial run next week..If the device is successful, then the next step is to have the SCS implanted in my lower back right above my buttocks..Dr. Nancy Spencer is a very caring and pleasant Doctor who I would refer to any family member and/or friends that are in need of any care regarding Psychological issues or therapy..She is a great listener, very thorough and knowledgeable in her field as well..I thank you once again Dr. Nancy Spencer for your time and service..
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- William Beckwith
- James A. Haley VA Medical Center
- Saint Lawrence University
Dr. Spencer works at
