Dr. Nancy Spencer, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Nancy Spencer, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with William Beckwith

Dr. Spencer works at Shell Point Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    J.Howard Wood
    15051 Shell Point Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 454-2146
    Fort Myers Psychologist
    6150 Diamond Centre Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 826-7903

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Mar 01, 2022
    I had an appointment today via Zoom with Dr. Nancy Spencer for a Psychological Evaluation which is required as a presquiste for a device which is called the SCS (Spinal Cord Stimulator).. I am scheduled to do a trial run next week..If the device is successful, then the next step is to have the SCS implanted in my lower back right above my buttocks..Dr. Nancy Spencer is a very caring and pleasant Doctor who I would refer to any family member and/or friends that are in need of any care regarding Psychological issues or therapy..She is a great listener, very thorough and knowledgeable in her field as well..I thank you once again Dr. Nancy Spencer for your time and service..
    About Dr. Nancy Spencer, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073605747
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • William Beckwith
    Internship
    • James A. Haley VA Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Lawrence University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Spencer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spencer works at Shell Point Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Spencer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

