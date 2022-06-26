Dr. Nancy Simons, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Simons, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Simons, PHD is a Psychologist in St Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Simons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nancy J. Simons275 4th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 656-6457
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simons?
Dr Simons has been there for me so many times in the past 6 years. She is always understanding, caring and truly listens to my needs. Over time she has grown to know me so well and is able to make realistic suggestions. She has helped me work through difficulties with my adult children and the painful grief in losing my parents. It feels so good to have a shoulder to cry on without judgment. She's so easy to talk to and always carries a beautiful smile from beginning until end of our session. Thank you Dr Simons. I don't know where I would have been without you.
About Dr. Nancy Simons, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1881774677
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simons accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simons works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Simons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.