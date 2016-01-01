Nancy Shannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Shannon, PSY
Overview
Nancy Shannon, PSY is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Palm Desert, CA.
Locations
- 1 73255 El Paseo Ste 18, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 488-5054
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
About Nancy Shannon, PSY
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356396998
