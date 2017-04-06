Dr. Shaler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Shaler, DC
Overview
Dr. Nancy Shaler, DC is a Chiropractor in Greensburg, PA.
Dr. Shaler works at
Locations
-
1
East Otterman Chiropractic212 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-0282
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaler?
Dr. Shaler is an excellent chiropractor. She has helped me tremendously! She listens, answers questions, and is very thorough. I always leave her office feeling better than when I arrived.
About Dr. Nancy Shaler, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1710904685
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaler works at
Dr. Shaler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.