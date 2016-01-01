See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Nancy Serbellon, NP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Nancy Serbellon works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian/Allen Hospital
    5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-0114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai West
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Nancy Serbellon, NP

    Specialties
    • Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225469216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Serbellon, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Serbellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Serbellon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Serbellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Serbellon works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Nancy Serbellon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nancy Serbellon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Serbellon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Serbellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Serbellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

