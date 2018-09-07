Nancy Rarick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Rarick, MFT
Overview
Nancy Rarick, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chico, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
702 Whispering Winds Ln, Chico, CA 95928 (530) 894-5990
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She answered the phone when I called and had convenient appointments. She was warm, friendly, and professional and her office was very comfortable. We both found her helpful and inspired from our first visit.
About Nancy Rarick, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1427196245
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Rarick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Rarick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Nancy Rarick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Rarick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Rarick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Rarick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.