Nancy Prothero, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Prothero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Prothero, CNM
Overview
Nancy Prothero, CNM is a Midwife in Winston Salem, NC.
Nancy Prothero works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Midwifery245 Charlois Blvd Ste C, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7310
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Prothero?
She delivered my son. The exp5was wonderful for both my husband and I.
About Nancy Prothero, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1922027101
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Prothero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Prothero accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Prothero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Prothero works at
4 patients have reviewed Nancy Prothero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Prothero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Prothero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Prothero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.