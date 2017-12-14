Dr. Nancy Opara, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Opara, OD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Opara, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group1900 W Sublett Rd, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 472-7171
Forest Lane3120 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 247-5613
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Spectera
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.opara is very good and carefull at what she does. I was pleased with her. She explained everything to where I understood what was going on with my eyes. Even the receptionist was nice and helpful. They helped me pick my frames and explained to me about the bifocals. The other place I went to last time they helped me with nothing. I will return to Dr opara.
About Dr. Nancy Opara, OD
- Optometry
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1427064278
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Opara speaks French and Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Opara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.