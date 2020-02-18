Nancy Missildine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Missildine, MFT
Nancy Missildine, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
- 1 1777 Hamilton Ave Ste 2040, San Jose, CA 95125 Directions (408) 723-5111
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Nancy is wonderful. She has so much insight, is nonjudgemental, and is one of the few counselors who doesn't leave you hanging. On top of that, she has support dogs who nuzzle and calm you. She helped me immensely over this past year, and I am now at a very different place, full of perspective and hope.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1972659282
Nancy Missildine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Missildine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Nancy Missildine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Missildine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Missildine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Missildine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.