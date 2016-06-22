Dr. Nancy Minniti, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minniti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Minniti, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Nancy Minniti, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Minniti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-1580
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minniti?
Dr. Minniti is a truly amazing clinician who demonstrated clear thoughtfulness towards me and my overall condition, while also employing the specific skills of her area of expertise to generate a report and analysis that would be most helpful to me and my providers. She then followed up several times to ensure that I was on the right track to getting the care I needed. She took the time to explain her findings to me in a caring, compassionate, and helpful way. I am so thankful for her care.
About Dr. Nancy Minniti, PSY.D
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1801176276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minniti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minniti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minniti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minniti works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Minniti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minniti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minniti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minniti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.