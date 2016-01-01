See All Family Doctors in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. 

Dr. Minjire works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Gravelly Lake in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Smith, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Reichard, MD
Dr. Gary Reichard, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Stacie Beck, MD
Dr. Stacie Beck, MD
6 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic on Gravelly Lake
    9537 Gravelly Lake Dr SW Ste E10, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 984-2000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Minjire?

Photo: Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Minjire to family and friends

Dr. Minjire's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Minjire

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP.

About Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Swahili
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457901555
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minjire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Minjire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Minjire works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Gravelly Lake in Lakewood, WA. View the full address on Dr. Minjire’s profile.

Dr. Minjire has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minjire.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minjire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minjire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Nancy Minjire, DNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.