Dr. Nancy Millian, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Nancy Millian, PSY.D is a Psychotherapist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Wright State University.
Dr. Millian works at
Locations
Nancy Millian,Psy.D.999 Summer St Ste 200, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 558-1170
Dr. Nancy Millian2 Pomperaug Office Park Ste 206, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 558-1170
- 3 40 W Main St # 205, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 334-3474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Nancy Millian for a number of years as needed for anxiety and mild depression. She has a gentle, yet powerful way of helping me get to the core problem pretty efficiently.
About Dr. Nancy Millian, PSY.D
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1578556882
Education & Certifications
- Lotta Crabtree Scholarship
- Middlesex Memorial Hospital
- Wright State University
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millian works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Millian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millian.
