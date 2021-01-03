See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Nancy McDowell, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Nancy McDowell, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nancy McDowell, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Nancy McDowell works at DR LUIS MACKRIZZ MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Luis Mackrizz MD
    5710 Esplanade Dr Ste 420, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 991-8000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nancy McDowell?

    Jan 03, 2021
    She is the best of the best: takes her time with you, answers all of your questions, If answer unknown at the time of the appointment. Nancy will research the question, ask the other PA's and the doc. make phone calls etc.
    R.A.H. — Jan 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nancy McDowell, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nancy McDowell, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nancy McDowell to family and friends

    Nancy McDowell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nancy McDowell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nancy McDowell, FNP-C.

    About Nancy McDowell, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710234398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy McDowell, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy McDowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy McDowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy McDowell works at DR LUIS MACKRIZZ MD in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Nancy McDowell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Nancy McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy McDowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy McDowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy McDowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nancy McDowell, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.