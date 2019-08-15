Dr. L'Heureux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy L'Heureux, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy L'Heureux, DNP is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. They graduated from University of Utah College of Nursing.
Dr. L'Heureux works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group5966 W CURTISIAN AVE, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-5400Monday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nampa Digestive Health Clinic5080 E Commerce St, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid of Idaho
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First of all, I'd like to draw attention to the review written by Patsy Weeks above. Reading Patsy's very positive comments describing Nancy L'Heureux, it is obvious Patsy didn't mean to click the "1-star". This is a shame. I don't know how Weeks would delete that "1", but I think she and all of us would like to see Nancy get all "5-stars. I've been to many gastroenterologists, and Nancy is the best.
About Dr. Nancy L'Heureux, DNP
- Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003282708
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah College of Nursing
