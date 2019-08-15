See All Nurse Practitioners in Boise, ID
Dr. Nancy L'Heureux, DNP

Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Offers telehealth

Dr. Nancy L'Heureux, DNP is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. They graduated from University of Utah College of Nursing.

Dr. L'Heureux works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    5966 W CURTISIAN AVE, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Nampa Digestive Health Clinic
    5080 E Commerce St, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 489-1900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1003282708
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah College of Nursing
    Dr. L'Heureux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. L'Heureux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. L'Heureux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. L'Heureux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. L'Heureux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. L'Heureux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

