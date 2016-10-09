Dr. Nancy Lett, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Lett, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Lett, PHD is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6025 Brookvale Ln Ste 209, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 964-1944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lett?
I was very happy with Dr. Lett. She listened to all my concerns about my son and she took a lot of notes. She got some testing approved for him and called us back to schedule within 10 days. When I went back for the test results she explained everything really well and her reasoning as to why she did that particular test. I was very pleased with her and that I got the answers I needed to help my son.
About Dr. Nancy Lett, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043307911
Education & Certifications
- Texas Christian University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.