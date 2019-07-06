Dr. Lamport-Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nancy Lamport-Hughes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Lamport-Hughes, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Lamport-Hughes works at
Locations
Isla Medical Services Inc1188 Bishop St Ste 2004, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-8010
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nancy Hughes is a great psychologist, and she’s kind, caring and compassionate, and is very interested in how you’re doing at life in general and makes you feel comfortable where she can talk to you as a friend!
About Dr. Nancy Lamport-Hughes, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255448270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamport-Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamport-Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamport-Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamport-Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamport-Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.