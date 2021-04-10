Nancy Kunkel accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Kunkel, LCMFT
Overview
Nancy Kunkel, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Wichita, KS.
Locations
- 1 1040 N West St, Wichita, KS 67203 Directions (316) 253-8912
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She's the most amazing person ever. She has some unique techniques to deal with trauma/depression/aneixty/etc, but she does really well if you need someone to talk to and to help you determine rational / logical solutions to your problems.
About Nancy Kunkel, LCMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1972750008
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nancy Kunkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Kunkel.
