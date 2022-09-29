Nancy Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Johnson, FNP
Overview
Nancy Johnson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Nancy Johnson works at
Locations
Mcleod Health Carolina Forest101 Mcleod Health Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 646-8001
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great, addressed all my issues and concerns. Explained my labs and what caused either good or poor lab items, and what to do to improve or maintain results by each line. Was on time and minimal waiting in the waiting room. The practice gets you in a room and a medical assistant with right away complete vitals, ask questions about whats going on with health and review your meds you are on if any prior to the visit.
About Nancy Johnson, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629611694
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Johnson works at
2 patients have reviewed Nancy Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Johnson.
