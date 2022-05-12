Nancy Hunterton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Hunterton, MFT
Overview
Nancy Hunterton, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Sarah Longson Mft3501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 203-8687
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I, and some family members, worked with Nancy to resolve some severe family conflict and drama, in both single and group sessions. She offered practical advice for conflict resolution, helped each person set and achieve personal improvement goals, and got the family to a place of comfort, renewed trust, and improved relationships. Absolutely brilliant.
About Nancy Hunterton, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1912027590
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Hunterton accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Hunterton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Nancy Hunterton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Hunterton.
