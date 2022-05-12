See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Nancy Hunterton, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (7)
Nancy Hunterton, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Nancy Hunterton works at Sarah Longson Mft in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sarah Longson Mft
    3501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 12, 2022
    I, and some family members, worked with Nancy to resolve some severe family conflict and drama, in both single and group sessions. She offered practical advice for conflict resolution, helped each person set and achieve personal improvement goals, and got the family to a place of comfort, renewed trust, and improved relationships. Absolutely brilliant.
    Sam — May 12, 2022
    About Nancy Hunterton, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912027590
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Hunterton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Hunterton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Hunterton works at Sarah Longson Mft in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Nancy Hunterton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Nancy Hunterton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Hunterton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Hunterton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Hunterton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

