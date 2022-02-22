See All Nurse Practitioners in Evanston, IL
Nancy Holdsworth, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Nancy Holdsworth, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nancy Holdsworth, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Evanston, IL. 

Nancy Holdsworth works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC
Mark S Stolspart, FNP-BC
10 (7)
View Profile
Kevin J Barrett, NP
Kevin J Barrett, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    909 Davis St Ste 200, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-3700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nancy Holdsworth?

    Feb 22, 2022
    Nancy Holdsworth is an exceptional provider who treats the whole person, from infancy through adulthood. She is empathetic, extremely knowledgeable, and kind. She has helped our family in myriad ways and we can not recommend her highly enough.
    — Feb 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nancy Holdsworth, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Nancy Holdsworth, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nancy Holdsworth to family and friends

    Nancy Holdsworth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nancy Holdsworth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nancy Holdsworth, CNP.

    About Nancy Holdsworth, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326259789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Holdsworth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Holdsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Holdsworth works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Nancy Holdsworth’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Nancy Holdsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Holdsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Holdsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Holdsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nancy Holdsworth, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.