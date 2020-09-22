Nancy Hale, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Hale, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nancy Hale, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bardstown, KY.
Nancy Hale works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Express Care118 Patriot Dr Ste 102, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
She is so kind and caring and keeps up with all the latest treatments. I trust her and love her and never have felt uncomfortable in her care.
About Nancy Hale, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1790735306
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Hale works at
