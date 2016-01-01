See All Counselors in San Diego, CA
Nancy Golden, MSW

Counseling
Accepting new patients
Nancy Golden, MSW is a Counselor in San Diego, CA. 

Nancy Golden works at Victor Bloomberg, LCSW, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nancy Golden L.c.s.w.
    5252 Balboa Ave Ste 803, San Diego, CA 92117 (858) 414-6501
    Nancy Golden L.c.s.w
    1959 Grand Ave Ste A, San Diego, CA 92109 (858) 229-0168
    Nancy Golden LCSW
    2180 Grand Ave Ste E211, San Diego, CA 92109

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Nancy Golden, MSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1639287238
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Beach State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Golden, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Golden works at Victor Bloomberg, LCSW, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Nancy Golden’s profile.

    Nancy Golden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Golden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

