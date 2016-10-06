Dr. Duff-Boehm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Duff-Boehm, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Duff-Boehm, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in North Olmsted, OH.
Dr. Duff-Boehm works at
Locations
Psych Services26777 Lorain Rd Ste 716, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Directions (440) 777-9200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I can not express my appreciation enough to Dr. Nancy to everything she has helped with in the last 7 years. She will not always tell you what you want to hear, but in each case she was right. I was a marijuana smoker who did not want to listen to how my weekend use could really be impacting my brain function. I was tested and diagnosed as being ADHD. To get the medication, you need to be drug tested so I stopped smoking marijuana. I am suddenly realizing how bad it fried my brain!!
About Dr. Nancy Duff-Boehm, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730105362
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duff-Boehm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duff-Boehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
