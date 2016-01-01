See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago Heights, IL
Nancy Carter, APN

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Nancy Carter, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago Heights, IL. 

Nancy Carter works at Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing in Chicago Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing
    Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing
1401 Western Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60411
(708) 455-6112

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1417513813
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Nancy Carter, APN is accepting new patients.

Nancy Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Nancy Carter works at Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing in Chicago Heights, IL.

Nancy Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Carter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

