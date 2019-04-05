See All Family Doctors in Black Creek, WI
Nancy Buchholz, APNP

Family Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Nancy Buchholz, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Black Creek, WI. 

Nancy Buchholz works at ThedaCare Physicians Black Creek in Black Creek, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Black Creek
    400 S Maple St, Black Creek, WI 54106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4564
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2019
    Nancy goes out of her way to help the patient! When the obvious diagnosis isn't the problem, she keeps digging to ensure the patient is diagnosed correctly. I travel 30 minutes to see her because I know she cares about her patients.
    Apr 05, 2019
    About Nancy Buchholz, APNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1609067388
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

