Dr. Blum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Blum, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Blum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Blum works at
Locations
-
1
Encino Procare Medical Center PC5535 Balboa Blvd Ste 104, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 996-7579
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
About Dr. Nancy Blum, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265438451
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.