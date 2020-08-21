Dr. Nancy Auger, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Auger, PHD is a Psychologist in Escondido, CA.
Centre for Health Care Medical221 W Crest St, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 489-4930Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is great. after awhile it feels like she is your friend, not just a psychologist.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Auger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Auger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.