Dr. Amir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Amir, OD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Amir, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Amir works at
Locations
Santa Rosa Low Vision Clinic9577 Huebner Rd Ste 4, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 641-4999
University of the Incarnate Word2547 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78203 Directions (210) 805-2500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amir?
About Dr. Nancy Amir, OD
- Optometry
- English, Arabic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amir speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.