Dr. Dessources Adegoke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nancy Dessources Adegoke, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Dessources Adegoke, PHD is a Psychologist in Brentwood, NY.
Dr. Dessources Adegoke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ross Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation839 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY 11717 Directions (800) 275-3243
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dessources Adegoke?
Dr Adegoke is incredibly skilled, professional, empathetic and culturally sensitive. She has been helping my husband and I resolve our longstanding issues and find middle ground. Highly recommended for individual or group therapy.
About Dr. Nancy Dessources Adegoke, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154503191
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dessources Adegoke accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dessources Adegoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dessources Adegoke works at
Dr. Dessources Adegoke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dessources Adegoke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dessources Adegoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dessources Adegoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.