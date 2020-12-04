Nakesha Mansfield, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nakesha Mansfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nakesha Mansfield, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Internal Medicine at UofL Physicians Outpatient Center401 E Chestnut St Unit 370, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4500
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I couldn't ask for a better health care provider. She listen, makes you comfortable and easy to talk to. Extremely interested in getting to the bottom of your issues and give great advice and treatment. Very thorough as well. More like a friend than a health care provider. I have been seeing her for 3 or 4 years and best you can find.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245725159
