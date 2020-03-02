See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Nakeisha Weathersby, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Nakeisha Weathersby, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Nakeisha Weathersby works at Friend Health in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Friend Family Health Center
    800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 682-6110
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Nurse Weathersby is very professional. She is fast and very helpful. Wonderful person to talk to about my issues always listens and takes her time.
    — Mar 02, 2020
    Photo: Nakeisha Weathersby, APN
    About Nakeisha Weathersby, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376972000
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nakeisha Weathersby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nakeisha Weathersby works at Friend Health in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Nakeisha Weathersby’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Nakeisha Weathersby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nakeisha Weathersby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nakeisha Weathersby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nakeisha Weathersby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.

