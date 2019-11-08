Najat Watch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Najat Watch, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Najat Watch, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dearborn, MI.
Najat Watch works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road5500 Auto Club Dr Ste 180, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (248) 637-4050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Najat Watch?
She listens to my needs and gives me amazing customer service. She is the only dermatologist that has been able to help me with my infection. I will recommend her to my friends and family.
About Najat Watch, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497079164
Frequently Asked Questions
Najat Watch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Najat Watch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Najat Watch works at
6 patients have reviewed Najat Watch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Najat Watch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Najat Watch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Najat Watch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.