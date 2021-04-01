Dr. Khazindar-Vinh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahid Khazindar-Vinh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nahid Khazindar-Vinh, PHD is a Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Khazindar-Vinh works at
Locations
Joey Somers O'donnell Psy.d. LLC50 E 91st St Ste 208, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 691-1343
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely loved when I was seeing Dr. Vihn. She is amazing and I miss seeing her because she made me feel so comfortable and she actually got to know me and remembered experiences from my history that I had even forgotten about. She helped me through a variety of challenging times and tough decisions.
About Dr. Nahid Khazindar-Vinh, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700930518
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khazindar-Vinh accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khazindar-Vinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khazindar-Vinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khazindar-Vinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khazindar-Vinh, there are benefits to both methods.