Dr. Naghmeh Zaer, OD
Overview
Dr. Naghmeh Zaer, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, VA.
Dr. Zaer works at
Locations
Lenscrafters #8001100 S HAYES ST, Arlington, VA 22202 Directions (703) 888-2999
My Eye Dr.7511 Leesburg Pike Ste 101B, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 942-5300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, fast, and showed genuine interest in my eye health
About Dr. Naghmeh Zaer, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1417260894
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.